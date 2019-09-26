Maine Climate Council meets for the first time

Maine Climate Council will convene its first meeting on Thursday at Maple Hill Farm in Hallowell.

The meeting will feature keynote remarks from several officials, including former Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy and Governor Janet Mills.

The Climate Council is charged with establishing strategies and initiatives to help the state meet its greenhouse gas reductions and renewable energy generation targets as it works to combat climate change.

The Climate Council will convene several working groups from within its membership – including a Scientific and Technical Subcommittee, a Transportation Working Group, a Coastal and Marine Working Group, a Natural and Working Lands Group, and others – to focus on how the state can tackle challenges within these specific areas. In addition to recommending new policy and innovative strategies to reach these emission and energy goals, the Council will update the Maine State Climate Plan every four years, and will solicit input from the public and report out progress on its goals every two years to the people of Maine. The first Climate Action Plan is due to be submitted to the legislature by December 1, 2020.