Maine Climate Council holds first meeting

The first meeting of the Maine Climate Council took place Thursday in Hallowell.

The council is tasked with finding the best and most effective ways to hit Maine's greenhouse gas reduction and renewable energy generation targets.

It comes on the heels of Governor Mills becoming the first sitting Maine governor to address the United Nations, where she talked about Maine's efforts on climate change.

Mills proposed the idea for the council in April.

"I'm excited," said Mills. "It's a great diverse group of businesses and labor and scientists and regular people, and some legislators."

Thursday was an introductory day with presentations from council members and an overview of the goals of the council.

"Our work has to also be focused how do we help people be more comfortable in their homes, save money, but also reduce their carbon emissions," said Hannah Pingree, Director of the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future and a Maine Climate Council Co-Chair.

"We have to make a difference -- not just for other people but our own families, for our own state," said Mills. "This is important as a public health measure and as an economic measure, for us to survive and thrive in a new economy and to preserve the health and safety of our families and our children."

Speakers talked about how to relate climate change to people on an everyday level.

"Climate change is always talked about as if it's this planetary thing, as if it's something that happens very far away and we have to rely on everybody else to do something," said Former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy. "And this council is a direct reflection that you know different than that. It is not a planetary thing. It's a thing about you, your family, where you live, your place, your sense of community."

The Council will construct a Maine State Climate Action Plan outlining their recommendations for what the state needs to do to reach climate goals.

The first plan is due to the Legislature by December of next year.