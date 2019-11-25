Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers' Christmas Program in urgent need of donations

Your help is needed to make sure that more than 1,700 Maine kids have gifts under the tree this Christmas.

The Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers' Christmas Program provides financially disadvantaged kids across the state with clothes, gifts, and books for Christmas.

"We serve boys and girls up to age 12 in the state of Maine and there's not another program quite like ours that does all of the wonderful things that we do," said Rick Dorian, executive director of Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers.

Right now they are in need of anything you can do to help, but they're especially low on these clothes:

"Boys Hats & Mittens sizes Small & Medium

Boys Pajamas sizes 12,14, 16, 18, and 20

Boys outfits sizes 18 months, 24 months, 2T, 3, 5, 6, 7, 10, 12, 16, and 18

Boys Husky outfits sizes 16, 18, and 20

Boys slim sizes 6, 8, and 10

Girls Pajamas sizes 12, 14, and 16

Girls outfits sizes 24 months, 2T, 3, 7, 8, 12, 18, and 20

Girls Plus sizes 6, 7, and 8

Girls Slim sizes 6,7,8, 10, 12, 14, and 16

Boys underwear sizes 4, 6, 8, 14, 18, and 20

Boys & Girls underwear all sizes 2T through 20

Boys and Girls socks sizes small, medium, and large

They're also low on popular toys, including Paw Patrol, dinosaurs, arts and crafts, L.O.L. dolls, P.J. Mask, Mickey Mouse, Frozen, Legos, sports items, and sleds.

"There are children in Maine that will have Christmas presents under the tree Christmas morning and otherwise they wouldn't," said Elizabeth Barron, Director of Development for Maine Children's Home for Little Wanderers.

To find out more about how you can help, visit MaineChildrensHome.org.