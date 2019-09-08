Maine Cheese Guild holds 4th annual Cheese Festival

The Maine Cheese Guild held its fourth annual Cheese Festival Sunday in Pittsfield.

It was a great opportunity for local dairy farms, cheese enthusiasts and other local businesses to give out samples of their products.

Attendees were able to taste and buy cheeses from 20 different Maine cheese makers.

The Maine Cheese Guild says the festival offered much more than just cheese.

"So just a really great assortment of really locally produced cheeses. As well as beer, wines, ciders, distillery products, we have a cracker company here, we have smoked salmon, there's an oyster bar in with the beer and the wine. We've got 5 or 6 food trucks, ice cream, popsicles, you name it, it's here in the park today," said Heather Donahue of the Maine Cheese Guild.

The money earned from the festival goes back to the Maine Cheese Guild who work to help local cheese producers.