Maine Chamber webinar focuses on work-from-home business model

The Maine Chamber of Commerce held a webinar Thursday to discuss maintaining business continuity in the new work-from-home model.

Maine business leaders from different industries shared what has worked for them during the pandemic,

And what they’ve done to keep employees engaged while working remotely,

Other topics included strategies for employees returning to the workplace, and the future of the work from home model.

“For all of us- particularly in Maine- the future of our success in business is it requires agility and resilience," said Matt McGrath, President and CEO of Systems Engineering. "It just does. Doing business the way we’ve done it for the last hundred years is not gonna get it done.”

To watch the webinar in its entirety, go to mainechamber.org