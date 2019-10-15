Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries awarded grant to study groundfish

Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries has been awarded a grant to study groundfish in the region.

The Stonington organization received more than $200,000 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This grant will support the analysis of fish samples that have been collected during an annual survey that's done in partnership with fishermen, the University of Maine, and The Nature Conservancy.

The data will help researchers understand the diets of fish caught during that collection.