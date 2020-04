This year's Maine Celtic Celebration has been canceled due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

Organizers made the announcement Saturday.

The annual celebration was scheduled to be held July 17th through the 19th.

The family-oriented festival celebrates Maine’s Celtic heritage with dancing, music, and other events each year in Belfast.

Organizers say they are working on some alternative ways to celebrate Celtic music and culture.

The celebration is scheduled to return in 2021.