Maine Catholic teens on 70-mile pilgrimage to raise awareness about the problems of teen addiction, depression, and suicide

VASSALBORO, Maine (WABI) Ten Maine Catholic teens are on a pilgrimage, traveling 70 miles from Augusta to Bangor to raise awareness about the problems of teen addiction, depression, and suicide.
They kicked off their journey Wednesday night and we caught up with them Thursday in Vassalboro.
The teens will be praying along the way for those affected with addiction and depression.
They say that they want to shed light on an issue that is so prevalent here in Maine.
"The reason why we really wanted to do a pilgrimage is to reach those who haven't come forward about their depression or their addictions and haven't sought help, because there's so much help and availability," said Patrick Carter, 18, a member of the pilgrimage.
The teens have received a lot of support from the community and love to hear people give them honks of encouragement or wave at them.
Their journey wraps up Sunday morning in Bangor.