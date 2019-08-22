Maine Catholic teens on 70-mile pilgrimage to raise awareness about the problems of teen addiction, depression, and suicide

Ten Maine Catholic teens are on a pilgrimage, traveling 70 miles from Augusta to Bangor to raise awareness about the problems of teen addiction, depression, and suicide.

​

They kicked off their journey Wednesday night and we caught up with them Thursday in Vassalboro.​

​

The teens will be praying along the way for those affected with addiction and depression.​

​

They say that they want to shed light on an issue that is so prevalent here in Maine.

"The reason why we really wanted to do a pilgrimage is to reach those who haven't come forward about their depression or their addictions and haven't sought help, because there's so much help and availability," said Patrick Carter, 18, a member of the pilgrimage.

The teens have received a lot of support from the community and love to hear people give them honks of encouragement or wave at them.​

​

Their journey wraps up Sunday morning in Bangor.