Maine CDC may soon give more specific testing information

The Maine CDC may soon expand the way it gives out coronavirus testing information.

Currently, positive tests are only reported on a county by county basis.

Maine is the only state in the U.S. to not give out more specific numbers.

Tuesday, the head of the Maine CDC said the state has reached a total number of positive tests where they could report sub-county numbers.

"We've pretty much gotten at the point in our outbreak where other states were when they started releasing that data," said Dr. Nirav Shah. "We believe that we can now move toward doing so and maintain the balance of keeping peoples' privacy as well as providing people with more data about what's going on. I just want to say it's never been a no, it's always been a when and under what conditions."

Dr. Shah did not say exactly when the changes in the reporting would be coming.

