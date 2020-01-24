Maine CDC warns customers of possible hepatitis A exposure at Waterville market

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is warning customers of a Waterville market that they could have been exposed to hepatitis A.

Health officials said a food service worker at Joseph's Market tested positive for the virus.

People who bought deli items, ready-to-eat food or meat from Joseph's Market from Dec. 27 to Jan. 9 should watch for symptoms and contact a health care provider to be tested if they show any signs of infection, health officials said.

Deli Items purchased during that time should be thrown out. Meat purchased between those dates should either be discarded or cooked thoroughly.

People who ate deli items, ready-to-eat food or meat purchased between these dates have up to 14 days after eating it to receive hepatitis A immune globulin or the vaccine.

Customers are encouraged to contact their medical provider to discuss options.

Hepatitis A can be spread through contaminated food or water, especially in food prepared by a person who is infected.

Symptoms will begin to show 15-50 days after exposure to the virus.

An infected person can spread the virus to others approximately two weeks before symptoms start until one week after symptoms end.

Health officials are working with the business owner and local health care providers to minimize the risk of further exposures.