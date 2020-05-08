Maine CDC warning people of browntail moth caterpillars

​It’s that time of the year again where the browntail moth caterpillars are emerging from their webs in trees.

The Maine CDC is reminding everyone to take precautions as more people spend time outdoors.

​Browntail moth caterpillars are dark brown with white stripes along the sides and two red-orange dots on the back.

They have toxic hairs and can land anywhere, including trees, decks and gardens.

Touching the caterpillars can create a rash that lasts from a few hours to several days.

Inhaling hairs can be very serious and cause difficulty breathing.

"A long sleeved shirt will help from those hairs becoming stuck in your skin. You’re going to want to make sure you are wearing a hat. Hat, gloves, long sleeve shirt, long sleeve pants. Stuff like that will help protect you.”

We are told Hancock, Waldo and Knox counties will be hit the hardest now through July.