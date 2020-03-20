Maine CDC updates status of Coronavirus, cases now up to 56

The number of cases of Covid-19 here in Maine is now at 56.

It's an increase of 8 since Thursday.

The director of the Maine CDC is acknowledging that many Mainers have taken social distancing measures seriously.

He started Friday's briefing by thanking everyone for their efforts and cooperation.

A lot of numbers were thrown around today so let's break some of those down.

With 56 cases in the state, 5 are currently hospitalized.

The CDC also says there have been 2,264 negative test results statewide.

Locally there are now 2 cases in Penobscot County and 4 in Kennebec County.

Thursday, the CDC identified a case reported to be in Hancock County, but that person was a Penobscot County resident, and the numbers have been adjusted.

Three previous cases have been transferred to another public health department.

And one previous case was a clerical error, where a test was done at a lab but was found to be a false positive when retested at the state lab.

But perhaps the most noteworthy number of all was as mentioned, that the number of new Coronavirus cases is in the single digits, after being in the double digits the past few days.

Maine CDC Director, Dr. Nirav Shah spoke to that on Friday.

"As much as I might hope that this is a result of flattening the curve. It very well may not be. It really is too early to read into anything because the trend is still going upward. Only time will tell in retrospect whether this was a sign or a temporary change in the reporting," said Shah.

Shah continues to encourage social connection while urging that people still heed all the recommended social distancing guidelines.