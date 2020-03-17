Maine CDC updates public on new confirmed cases of Coronavirus

Maine CDC Director Doctor Nirav Shah announced Tuesday morning that there are now 23 confirmed cases and nine presumptive positive cases in the state.

Confirmed cases have been reported in 7 different counties.

One of the newest cases is a child under the age of 10 in Androscoggin County who does not attend a day care.

Maine CDC reminds us all that while the numbers of infected continue to rise, each of those numbers is tied to a person.

"Behind every single one of these numbers for cases there is a person. Every one of these cases represents someone's friend, spouse, mother, child, neighbor or friend. So we continue to ask that we treat them with the humanity that they deserve," said Shah.

Shah said there is only evidence of community spread in Cumberland County so far.

Also a reminder that washing your hands vigorously and as often as possible will help slow the spread of the virus.

He cited a recent example going around social media that you should wash your hands as if you just sliced a jalapeno and now you have to take your contacts out.