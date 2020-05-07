Maine CDC started tracking what would become COVID-19 in December

Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says he first started tracking what would be COVID-19 in December.

That's when he heard of a pneumonia-like virus from his colleagues overseas.

Shah says he was getting reports that this illness was different and didn't match up with known viral pathogens.

By January 1st, when China first told the World Health Organization about the outbreak, he and his team already knew.

Shah says when they went back to work after the new year, they started meeting regularly to discuss plans for the virus if it made its way to the US.

"A few weeks after that we turned up the dial even more by activating our incident command system starting to think about diagnostics, starting to think about investigation and starting to think about case isolation. Those are the same things that we are talking about here today," said Shah.

67 days ago on March 2nd the state's task force was formed.

But Dr. Shah says the announcement of increased testing capacity that was made today is the result of several weeks worth of negotiation and discussion.

The deal with Maine-based IDEXX Laboratories will more than triple Maine's current testing abilities.

The Governor says that looking back currently on how the pandemic is or was handled is not something she's interested in doing.

She says she'd rather focus on the current situation and what they can do now.

