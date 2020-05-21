Maine CDC speaks on social gatherings ahead of Memorial Day weekend

As memorial day weekend approaches, we're reminded that social gatherings are still limited to no more than 10 people.

The Maine Department of Economic and Community Development Wednesday, released the safety checklist for large social gatherings.

Gatherings of 50 people or less are allowed starting June 1st.

The DECD recommends folks wear face coverings where social distancing is not possible.

The checklist says signage can help people at an event follow one-way traffic patterns to avoid crowded paths or walkways.

Indoor gatherings must adhere to square footage guidelines put out for retail businesses.

As you make plans with family for this weekend, the head of the Maine CDC says it's important to help your kids adhere to guidelines as well.

Doctor Nirav Shah says, "The same steps that we've recommended for adults would equally apply if not more so with children. Hand hygiene, covering their cough, if children aren't feeling well trying to make sure that they aren't exposing others."

Checklists can be found on the Maine DECD website maine.gov/decd.