Maine CDC says there are now 17 cases of coronavirus in Maine

17 cases overall.

Monday morning the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced that there are five new cases of coronavirus in the state, including one in Knox County.

Eight are confirmed cases and nine are presumptive cases.

In addition to the person in Knox County, there are 13 cases in Cumberland County, two cases in Lincoln County, one case in Androscoggin County. Two people are hospitalized.

The Maine CDC's director said they continue to see evidence of community transmission in Cumberland County not associated with travel.

764 Mainers have tested negative for the virus.

Supplies of personal protective equipment are being distributed around the state and additional supplies will be delivered within the next few days from federal resources.