Maine CDC says more than 3,000 Mainers have recovered from coronavirus

More than 3,000 Mainers have recovered from coronavirus...

The latest numbers from the Maine CDC released Monday morning show 19 new cases in the state, but no new deaths.

That brings the overall total to 3,558.

436 cases are active.

With 14 more people recovered since Sunday.

That brings the total to 3,008.

The majority of the new cases are from Southern Maine counties.

There are now 1,890 cases in Cumberland County.

1,571 people have recovered there.

578 cases in York County and 488 recoveries..