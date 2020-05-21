Maine CDC says more swabs are on the way to healthcare facilities

Swabs are on the way to allow for more coronavirus testing in Maine.

The Head of the Maine CDC announced Thursday they are sending roughly 9,000 swabs and 8,500 transport media to healthcare facilities across the state.

Multiple healthcare providers, including Doctor James Jarvis with Northern Light Health, have said they don't have enough of those to offering testing to everyone.

Doctor Nirav Shah says they expect even more shipments of testing kits from FEMA.

He says that shortages remain an issue across the country.

Doctor Shah says while they have gotten rid of the testing prioritization system across the state, it is still up to the discretion of the provider who gets one.

He says, "Different clinics may have different rules, different guidelines that they follow. We included in our alert the infectious diseases society guidelines, but there are other ones out there and individual clinics may prioritize testing or offer testing to different patients in different ways."

Doctor Shah urges any healthcare facilities in need of testing equipment to contact their county emergency management agency.

Those agencies can then fill out a request for supplies to be sent to the Maine CDC.