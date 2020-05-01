Maine CDC says investigation continues into death of firefighter from Waldo County

The head of the Maine CDC says the investigation continues into the death of a firefighter from Waldo County and whether it's coronavirus related.

Dr. Nirav Shah would not name that person.

But we do know 42-year-old Harold “Eddie” Moore, the second of Jackson passed away Tuesday.

During the briefing Friday, Dr. Shah was asked if there has been a recommendation for local firefighters to self-quarantine if they may have been in contact with the firefighter who died.

Shah says anyone who worked closely with him should do that.

If they develop symptoms, Shah would recommend that person be tested.

Shah says health officials cannot release any more information at this time.

"We've made contact with many of those individuals that are involved from a public health perspective. Unfortunately for reasons of privacy and to respect the family right now during this time of their grieving, I'm not able to comment any more, but please know that we found this passing to be quite tragic and we offer our deepest condolences to the family of this individual during this difficult time," said Dr. Shaw

Shah says it's too early to know how many individual close contacts there may have been.