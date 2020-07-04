Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths, 24 new cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 24 new cases on Saturday.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now at 107.

The two new deaths reported were from Cumberland County.

The 24 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,397.

539 are active.

3,012 are confirmed. 385 are probable.

A total of 2,751 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 20 since Friday.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 107

Total cases: 3,397

Confirmed cases: 3,012

Probable cases: 385

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.69%

Patients recovered: 2,751

Active cases: 539

Currently hospitalized: 27

Patients in ICU: 9

Patients on ventilators: 3

