Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths, 19 new cases

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 9:53 AM, Jul 12, 2020

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 19 new cases on Sunday.

The new deaths reported were in Penobscot County and Cumberland County.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now at 114.

The 19 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,539.

431 are active, down 5 from Saturday.

3,143 are confirmed. 396 are probable.

A total of 2,994 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 22 since Saturday.

____

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
Deaths: 114
Total cases: 3,539
Confirmed cases: 3,143
Probable cases: 396
Cumulative positivity rate: 3.40%
Patients recovered: 2,994
Active cases: 431
Currently hospitalized: 16
Patients in ICU: 7
Patients on ventilators: 4

 