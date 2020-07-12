Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths, 19 new cases

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 19 new cases on Sunday.
The new deaths reported were in Penobscot County and Cumberland County.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now at 114.
The 19 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,539.
431 are active, down 5 from Saturday.
3,143 are confirmed. 396 are probable.
A total of 2,994 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 22 since Saturday.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
Deaths: 114
Total cases: 3,539
Confirmed cases: 3,143
Probable cases: 396
Cumulative positivity rate: 3.40%
Patients recovered: 2,994
Active cases: 431
Currently hospitalized: 16
Patients in ICU: 7
Patients on ventilators: 4