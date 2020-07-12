Advertisement

Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths, 19 new cases

(WABI)
By News Desk
Published: Jul. 12, 2020 at 9:28 AM EDT
The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 19 new cases on Sunday.

The new deaths reported were a woman in her 90s from Penobscot County and a man in his 70s Cumberland County.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now at 114.

The 19 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,539.

431 are active, down 5 from Saturday.

3,143 are confirmed. 396 are probable.

A total of 2,994 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 22 since Saturday.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 114

Total cases: 3,539

Confirmed cases: 3,143

Probable cases: 396

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.40%

Patients recovered: 2,994

Active cases: 431

Currently hospitalized: 16

Patients in ICU: 7

Patients on ventilators: 4

