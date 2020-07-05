Maine CDC reports two new coronavirus-related deaths; 18 new coronavirus cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new coronavirus-related deaths and 18 new cases on Sunday.

The two new deaths reported were from Cumberland County.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died is now at 109.

The 18 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,415.

534 are active, down five from Saturday.

3,028 are confirmed. 387 are probable.

A total of 2,772 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 21 since Saturday.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 109

Total cases: 3,415

Confirmed cases: 3,028

Probable cases: 387

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.67%

Patients recovered: 2,772

Active cases: 534

Currently hospitalized: 27

Patients in ICU: 9

Patients on ventilators: 3