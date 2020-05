The Maine CDC Friday is reporting two more people have died from the coronavirus.

There is one new death in both Waldo and Cumberland Counties.

There are now 1,123 confirmed cases in the state.

657 people have recovered.

That's up 26 from Thursday.

177 people have been hospitalized.

Dr. Nirav Shah will hold a press briefing Friday afternoon at 2 p.m.

TV5 will carry that live on air and on our website.