The Maine CDC Monday is reporting 19 new cases of coronavirus but no new deaths.

The state's total now stands at 2,074.

1,858 are confirmed, 216 are probable.

1,290 Mainers have recovered from the illness, 27 more than Sunday.

The deaths of 78 Mainers are listed as COVID-19 related.

County numbers show little change with most of the additional cases in southern Maine.

Cumberland County now has 1,040 cases, the most of any county.

Penobscot County has 99 cases.