Maine CDC reports several new outbreaks in Southern Maine

The Maine CDC is reporting new outbreaks at four Southern Maine facilities - all in Portland.

Five staff have tested positive for COVID-19 at Birchwoods at Canco Assisted Living.

The John F. Murphy home in Portland has 5 confirmed cases as well.

15 cases have been confirmed at the city of Portland's Family Shelter.

And the Barron Center has reported 4 positive cases.

In an update on Cape Memory Care in Cape Elizabeth, the head of the Maine CDC says 84 cases have been confirmed there.

4 individuals there have died.

At the CDC Briefing Monday, Doctor Nirav Shah was asked how outbreaks like this continue to happen.

He responded, "Many of these outbreaks are introduced by visitors, by outsiders into the facility. When you cobble that necessity of having people come into the facility to work, with the fact that the individuals who live in these facilities are uniquely vulnerable from a medical perspective, you do have almost the perfect setting for an outbreak to take hold."

Doctor Shah says that community transmission continues to be an issue.

He says that facilities continue to work with the Maine CDC to control these outbreaks and provide care for those affected.