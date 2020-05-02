Maine CDC reports one additional death, number of total cases rises to 1,152

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 29 new cases of coronavirus Saturday.

The new reported death was a woman in her 80s from Waldo County.

There are now 1,152 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in Maine.

689 people have recovered.

The number of confirmed cases is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.

Taking away reported deaths and patients who have recovered, there are 411 active cases of the virus in Maine, which is unchanged from Thursday.

According to the Maine CDC website, 35 Mainers are hospitalized with the virus, with 18 in intensive care. Eight people are on ventilators.

Of the state's 330 ICU beds, 171 are available.

Of the state's 316 ventilators, 290 are available. There are 397 alternative ventilators available.

