Maine CDC reports one additional death, number of total cases rises to 1,095

The Maine CDC is reporting one more person has died from the coronavirus. There are now 1,095 confirmed cases in the state.

631 people have recovered.

That's up 39 from Wednesday.

170 people have been hospitalized.

The numbers have jumped by 22 in Penobscot County for a total of 78.

We know that's mostly from the new cases reported at the Hope House.

Dr Nirav Shah and Maine Department of Labor Commissioner Laura Fortman will hold a press briefing Thursday afternoon at 2.

That briefing be broadcast on TV5 and at wabi.tv.

