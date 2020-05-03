Maine CDC reports one additional death, 33 new cases of COVID-19

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 33 new cases of coronavirus Sunday.

There is one new death in Cumberland County. A total of 57 people have died as a result of the virus.

There are now 1,185 confirmed cases of COVID-19 here in Maine.

The Maine CDC said 706 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 17 from Saturday.

Taking away reported deaths and patients who have recovered, there are 422 active cases of the virus in Maine.

The number of confirmed cases is likely an under-representation of the actual amount of cases in Maine since not all individuals are being tested.