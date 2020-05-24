Maine CDC reports one additional death; 42 new cases of COVID-19

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday announced 42 new cases of coronavirus and one additional death.

The additional death reported is a man in his 60s from York County.

A total of 78 people with coronavirus have died.

The 42 new cases brings the total number of cases in Maine to 2,055.

The Maine CDC said of the 2,055 total cases, 1,845 were confirmed and 210 were classified as probable.

The Maine CDC said 1,263 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 31 from Saturday.

