Maine CDC reports no new coronavirus-related deaths, 32 new cases

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 32 new coronavirus cases on Friday and no new deaths.

The 32 new cases brings to the total number of cases in Maine to 3,102.

The total number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 103.

A total of 2,542 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 30 over the past 24 hours.

Maine CDC Director Dr. Nirav Shah is scheduled to provide an update on the outbreak Friday afternoon.

Current data from Maine CDC:

Deaths: 103

Total cases: 3,102

Confirmed cases: 2,758

Probable cases: 344

Cumulative positivity rate: 4.04%.

Patients recovered: 2,512

Active cases: 457

Currently hospitalized: 25

Patients in ICU: 10

Patients on ventilators: 7