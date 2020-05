Four more people have died with the coronavirus.

A woman in her 90s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 60s all died in Cumberland County.

A woman in her 50s passed away in York County.

89 people have passed away with the illness in Maine.

The Maine CDC is reporting 56 new cases Saturday, making 2,282 overall.

2,025 are confirmed and 257 are probable.

1,505 people have recovered from coronavirus.

272 people have been hospitalized.