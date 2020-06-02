Maine CDC reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths

The Maine CDC is reporting 5 new deaths of individuals with COVID-19.

This brings the state's death toll to 94.

There are 28 new cases of coronavirus, making the total in the state 2,377.

Of those 2,118 are confirmed and 259 are probable.

1,646 people have recovered.

The director of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah will be holding the daily briefing at 2pm Tuesday.

He will be joined by Maine Department of Health and Human Services Director, Jeanne Lambrew.

The briefing will. be broadcast on TV5 and at wabi.tv.