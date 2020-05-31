Maine CDC reports 43 new cases of COVID-19, no new deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday announced 43 new cases of coronavirus.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 89 people have passed away with the illness in Maine.

The 43 new cases bring the number of overall cases in Maine to 2,325.

2,067 are confirmed and 258 are probable.

The Maine CDC said 1,552 people have recovered from the virus, an increase of 47 from Saturday.

283 people have been hospitalized.

There are no new cases in 12 of Maine's 16 counties.