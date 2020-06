The Maine CDC is reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

This brings the total to 2,246.

Of those 2,181 are confirmed and 265 are probable.

No new deaths are being reported.

The death toll remains at 95.

1,739 people have recovered from the virus.

The CDC briefing with Dr. Shah will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday.

He'll be joined by DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew and Maine DECD Commissioner Heather Johnson.

You can view the briefing