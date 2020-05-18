Maine CDC reports 26 new cases; 1 new death

The Maine CDC is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

That brings the total number to 1,713.

These number just released around noon Monday.

Of the total cases, 1,533 are confirmed.

180 are probable.

According to the CDC, there is one new death in Cumberland County to report, making for a total of 36 deaths in that county.

By far the largest death toll of any county.

This brings the state's death total to 71.

1,053 people have recovered.

County by county numbers reveal 5 new cases in Androscoggin County bringing the total there to 134.

15 new cases have been confirmed in Cumberland County and 7 in York County.

The other 13 counties' numbers remain the same.

We will air the CDC briefing with Doctor Nirav Shah right here on WABI and on our website at 2 p.m.