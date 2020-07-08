Maine CDC reports 20 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 20 new cases on Wednesday.

The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 110.

The 20 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,460.

A total of 2,856 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 40 over the past 24 hours.

MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:

Deaths: 110

Total cases: 3,460

Confirmed cases: 3,065

Probable cases: 395

Cumulative positivity rate: 3.58%

Patients recovered: 2,856

Active cases: 494

Currently hospitalized: 22

Patients in ICU: 9

Patients on ventilators: 4