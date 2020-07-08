Maine CDC reports 20 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported no new coronavirus-related deaths and 20 new cases on Wednesday.
The number of Mainers with COVID-19 who have died remains at 110.
The 20 new cases brings the total in Maine to 3,460.
A total of 2,856 Mainers have recovered from the virus, which is an increase of 40 over the past 24 hours.
MAINE CORONAVIRUS DATA:
Deaths: 110
Total cases: 3,460
Confirmed cases: 3,065
Probable cases: 395
Cumulative positivity rate: 3.58%
Patients recovered: 2,856
Active cases: 494
Currently hospitalized: 22
Patients in ICU: 9
Patients on ventilators: 4