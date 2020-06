The Maine CDC is reporting one new death of an individual with coronavirus.

This brings the state's death toll to 102.

There are now a total of 2,836 cases of COVID-19 in the state.

An increase of 17 since Tuesday.

2,509 are confirmed.

327 are probable.

459 cases are active.

2,275 people have recovered from the virus.

Head of the Maine CDC, Doctor Nirav Shah will hold a briefing Wednesday at 2 p.m.

