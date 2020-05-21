Maine CDC reporting no new coronavirus-related deaths for second day in a row

For the second day in a row, the Maine CDC says there are no new deaths of someone with COVID 19 in our state.

The number of cases, overall, jumped by 58.

The total in the state is now 1,877.

1,678 of those cases confirmed, 199 are probable.

So far, officials say that 1,145 Mainers have been ill but have recovered.

The total number of deaths remains at 73.

County-by-county numbers reveal 13 new cases in Androscoggin County.

That brings the total there to 202.

The largest jump in cases was in Cumberland County.

There are 28 new cases there bringing the total in that county to 919.

Three new cases are being reported in Penobscot County making the total there 98.

York County cases went up by four, a much lower number for that county than in previous weeks.

Thursday's briefing is scheduled to begin at 2 o'clock and can be seen here on TV5 and on our website.

Commissioner Lambrew of the Maine Department of Health and Human Services will join Dr. Shah for that meeting.