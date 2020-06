The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 46 new cases of coronavirus Sunday and one additional death.

The additional death reported is a woman in her 80s from Cumberland County.

A total of 99 people have passed away with the illness in Maine.

There are now 2,570 cases of COVID-19 here in Maine.

Of those, 2,295 are confirmed and 275 are probable.

1,864 people have recovered.