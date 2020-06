The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention on Saturday announced 42 new cases of coronavirus.

The 42 new cases bring the number of overall cases in Maine to 2,524.

2,253 are confirmed and 271 are probable.

1,845 people have recovered.

A total of 98 people have passed away with the illness in Maine.

No state CDC briefing was held Friday.

Director Doctor Nirav Shah the briefings will resume on Monday.