Maine CDC reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 and one additional death

The Maine CDC is now reporting 28 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

That brings the state's total to 1,254.

These numbers released Wednesday.

One additional person has passed away bring the state's death total to 62.

191 people have been hospitalized at some point, up four from Tuesday.

766 people have recovered from the virus. That's roughly 60 percent of all those diagnosed.

We will update county-by-county numbers as soon as they are available.

Governor Janet Mills will be joining the Maine CDC Director, Doctor Nirav Shah at the daily briefing.

It will be aired starting at 2 pm right here on TV 5 News and online at wabi.tv.