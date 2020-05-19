Maine CDC reporting 2 new deaths bringing state death toll to 73

The CDC is reporting two new deaths of individuals with COVID-19.

Both were from Cumberland County.

This brings the total number of deaths in the state to 73.

According to the CDC there are now 1,741 total cases in the state.

That's an increase of 28 since yesterday.

Of those, 1,561 are confirmed and 180 are probable.

County-by-county numbers reveal the largest spike in cases came from Androscoggin County.

There are 12 new cases reported there bringing the total to 151.

11 new cases are being reported in Cumberland County.

The total there is now 863.

York counties cases increased by 5 overnight bringing the total there to 307.

Doctor Nirav Shah will give a Maine CDC briefing at 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Department of Health and Human Services Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew as well as Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Heather Johnson will be joining in on the briefing.