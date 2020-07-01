Maine CDC releases new ad campaign aimed at educating parents

The Maine CDC has released a new ad campaign on substance issues targeting parents.

If you visit the website timeshavechanged.com you're instantly transported back to the 1980s.

The website reads...

"The change between then and now is a lot more serious than just hairstyles, fashion and bad to the bone sayings.

Our kids today engage in behaviors and products that didn't exist back in the day and can be a lot more harmful than things we did."

Officials from the Maine CDC say the website offers parents resources on substance issues affecting their children and advice on how to talk to them about it.

Jamie Cotnoir, Associate Director says, "We really want adults in our communities to become a trusted source for children for topics such as smoking, vaping, marijuana, alcohol use. And so, this website was one of our solutions to address that gap in knowledge for adults."

The CDC released an ad campaign earlier this year that was geared toward teens.

You can find that at vapefreemaine.com.