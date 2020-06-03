Maine CDC releases COVID-19 info by ZIP code

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention has released a new tool that breaks down cases of COVID-19 by ZIP code.

By scrolling over individual ZIP codes, one can find the number of confirmed cases in that area as well as the population.

For privacy reasons, areas with 50 people or less have been excluded, as well as areas where the total count is so low it could reveal the identity of a case.

WABI filed a Freedom of Information Act request with the Maine CDC for this information which is now available online.