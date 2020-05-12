Maine CDC reaches "epidemiological milestone" at Tall Pines in Belfast

They followed the science and stopped the outbreak.

That's what the head of the Maine CDC says happened at a Belfast long term care facility.

Dr. Nirav Shah said Tuesday afternoon the last time a new person at Tall Pines tested positive for coronavirus was 18 days ago.

He said as of Monday, the last staff member that was being held in isolation was released.

"This epidemiological milestones suggests that coupled with quick action the best scientific public health advice available can help bring a difficult outbreak situation to one that can be resolved," said Shah.

In total to date 32 patients tested positive at the facility.

13 have died.

11 staff members also tested positive..

The Maine CDC is still closely monitoring Tall Pines.