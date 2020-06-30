The Maine CDC is reporting no new coronavirus related deaths Tuesday.

That number stands at 105.

There are 34 new cases and 502 active cases.

Statewide there are 3,253 cases to date.

2,893 cases are confirmed and 360 are probable.

There are 1,715 cases in Cumberland County.

That's an increase of 18 since Monday.

2,646 recoveries are being reported.

That's up 23 from Monday.

Right now there are 348 hospitalizations.

170 of those are in Cumberland County.

There are 18 people hospitalized in Penobscot County.

