Maine CDC is changing the way it reports statewide testing numbers

The Maine CDC is changing the way it will be reporting overall COVID-19 testing numbers.

During the daily briefing on Wednesday, Dr. Nirav Shah said they are making the change at the request of the U.S. CDC.

This puts Maine more in line with how other states are reporting their testing numbers.

"As we see more and more outbreaks occurring and more people being tested serially during those outbreaks, we'll then start shifting our reporting to the cumulative number of tests that have been performed rather than the number of individuals who have been tested," Shah said.

As of Wednesday, the Maine CDC reports 28,257 individuals have been tested.

The new mode of reporting changes that number to 33,035 tests administered.