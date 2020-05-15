Maine CDC investigating COVID-19 outbreak at Augusta construction site

The Maine CDC is investigating after several workers, including some from out of state, who worked at the Maine Veterans Home construction site in Augusta tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesman for the Maine CDC told WMTW-TV Friday that two workers from Maine and and workers from another state tested positive for COVID-19. The spokesman did not say how many out-of-state workers were infected.

Construction on the $91 million, 179,000-square-foot facility began in April 2019. The building is expected to be finished sometime next year.

The general contractor is Cianbro Corp. of Pittsfield.

The spokesman for the Maine CDC said two Maine workers who tested positive are quarantining. Other workers who spent time at the job site who also tested positive are in another state, where they are in quarantine, he said.

The Maine CDC investigation is focusing on other people who might have been exposed at the site as well as any close contacts of the workers who tested positive, the spokesman said.

He said the investigation involves employees of multiple contractors.

Under Gov. Janet Mills' stay-at-home order, people coming to Maine from another state are required to quarantine for 14 days. However, the quarantine requirement does not apply to out-of-state workers who are considered essential.

Cianbro could not be immediately reached for comment.