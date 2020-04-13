Maine CDC "intensifying" efforts to assist congregate care facilities

Over the weekend, the state has received more than a hundred orders of personal protective equipment.

Two thirds of it will be sent to congregate care facilities as residents in those locations are most vulnerable.

That equipment is set to be shipped Tuesday.

Those among the details at today's briefing from the Maine CDC.

Recent outbreaks of confirmed cases at three elder care facilities has caused state officials to increase their work with those in charge at those locations.

Maine's DHHS Commissioner said protocols for handling outbreaks were being *resent*, an educational webinar is being offered Tuesday, and there will be calls made to all these facilities this week to ask where they see shortcomings in their services.

Head of the Maine CDC, Dr. Nirav Shah, says a lot of this information has already been sent, but they feel this was a necessary step.

"All of that was done in advance of what we knew could happen in Maine and is happening now," said Shah. "I say that because there is an old saying in public health which is, what we can predict, we can try to prevent. So we knew that there was a high likelihood of these types of occurrences happening. What we are doing now is intensifying our efforts."

Dr. Shah also asked that with expected power outages again overnight, people should continue to practice social distancing with lines crews that may be working across the state over the next few days.